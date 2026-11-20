EDGEWATER, Fla. — First responders in Edgewater are actively rescuing residents trapped in their homes as floodwater inundates homes.

Emergency crews are going door to door across the neighborhoods to help people escape the surrounding water and bring them to safety.

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Emergency workers reported having about 20 homes with water inside in one neighborhood, where properties are surrounded and some residences are flooded out.

First responders have deployed boats to carry evacuees away from inundated houses, while other people have been escorted out or seen walking out of the neighborhood on foot.

One family said water started pouring into their house around 4 a.m.

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By the time rescue crews from Edgewater reached the residence, the family had about a foot and a half of water inside the home.

A handful of other people have been pulled out on boats, including families with young children.

Crews transported a mother with her young son to safety, as well as a family with an infant.

That family said they were thankful they were able to get out safely, especially because their baby is recovering from a serious health issue.

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