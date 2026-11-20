SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents living near Lake Harney in Geneva have received a voluntary evacuation notice as the St. Johns River reaches major flood stage in Seminole County.

A large amount of water is draining into the St. Johns River, which is already severely flooded.

Officials warn that water levels could continue rising Friday and Saturday.

According to emergency management officials, the evacuation remains voluntary, though some homes in the area had already taken on water last night.

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