ORLANDO, Fla. — Residents preparing for possible flooding have several places to pick up sandbags on Friday, Nov. 20, with some cities offering pre-filled bags and others operating self-service stations.

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Hours, residency requirements and supplies vary by location. Some stations require residents to bring their own bags and shovels, while others offer supplies or assistance to people who cannot fill their own bags.

Here is a county-by-county guide based on local government notices.

Volusia County

Port Orange

Port Orange says its self-service sandbag station at City Center is open for residents preparing for potential severe weather.

Residents must bring their own bags and shovel. City staff will be available beginning at 9 a.m. to assist those who need help, and will continue as long as weather conditions safely allow.

The city’s notice did not specify a closing time.

Holly Hill

Residents heading to Holly Hill’s Public Works yard on 10th Street for sandbags are being asked to use an alternate route due to water across the roadway.

The city recommends taking LPGA Boulevard to Alta Drive, then turning left onto 10th Street. Access from the Ridgewood Avenue side of 10th Street is currently challenging, according to the Friday morning advisory.

Drivers should use caution and avoid driving through standing water.

The advisory did not specify distribution hours, bag limits or available supplies.

Daytona Beach Shores

Pre-filled sandbags will be available Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3000 Bellemead Drive.

The distribution is open to all beachside residents, according to the city’s notice.

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New Smyrna Beach

New Smyrna Beach residents can get sandbags Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 124 Industrial Park Avenue.

Seniors and residents with disabilities may receive up to 10 pre-filled sandbags. The distribution is limited to city residents.

Ponce Inlet

Ponce Inlet’s sandbag location at 4875 S. Peninsula Drive will operate Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The distribution is limited to Ponce Inlet residents.

Flagler County

Flagler County lists two sandbag locations:

Hidden Trails Community Center: 6108 Mahogany Blvd., Bunnell, in the Daytona North area.

Bay Drive Park: 30 Bay Drive, in The Hammock.

The county’s update lists self-service hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with sand available for residents who bring their own shovels and sandbags.

Assisted service is listed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. During those hours, sandbags are available and Flagler County Sheriff’s Office inmate work crews will help fill them.

A separate extension notice lists Friday operations as beginning at 7:30 a.m., with the closing time to be determined. Because the notices give different hours, residents should confirm Friday’s schedule before heading out.

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Seminole County

Oviedo

Oviedo will open its Evans Street Maintenance Yard, 1725 Evans Street, for sandbag operations on two days:

Friday, Nov. 20: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 21: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The operation is self-service, with a limit of 15 bags per residence. Staff will answer questions and assist residents who cannot prepare their own sandbags.

Drivers should enter from Evans Street at the entrance closest to Lockwood Boulevard and exit through the maintenance yard nearest the building. Signs will direct traffic.

Altamonte Springs

Altamonte Springs has extended its sand and bag operations through Friday, with two locations open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Westmonte Recreation Center.

Altamonte Springs SunRail Station.

Both locations are self-service. Residents must bring their own shovel.

Winter Springs

Winter Springs will offer self-service sandbags Friday & Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Central Winds Park, 1000 Central Winds Drive.

Sand and empty bags are available to all Seminole County residents while supplies last, with a limit of 15 bags per household.

Residents should bring shovels and gloves and be prepared to fill and load their own bags. The city recommends bringing a partner, noting that filled bags can weigh about 35 pounds.

To reach the distribution area, enter the park from State Road 434 via Central Winds Drive. Continue to the roundabout, turn left and proceed straight to the parking area at the rear of the park.

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What to know before heading out

Check the requirements for your chosen location before leaving. Port Orange requires residents to bring both bags and a shovel; Flagler County’s self-service hours also require both.

Altamonte Springs requires residents to bring shovels, and Winter Springs asks residents to bring shovels and gloves.

Residents who need help filling or loading bags should note the designated assistance options in Port Orange, Flagler County, Oviedo and New Smyrna Beach.

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