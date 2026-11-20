COCOA, Fla. — Magnolia Hall in Cocoa Village is opening its doors as a dry daytime gathering space for residents affected by flooding, according to a post shared by organizer Kim Forbes Stewart.

The effort, in partnership with United Way Space Coast, is taking place at the Community Woman’s Club, 501 Florida Ave.

Volunteers and donations needed

Organizers are seeking volunteers to welcome guests and staff the hall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Volunteers who can help for an hour or two are encouraged to participate.

Requested donations include:

Ready-to-eat food, snacks and bottled water.

Other refreshments.

Board games, card games, puzzles and quiet activities for guests and children.

People interested in helping are asked to respond to Stewart’s Facebook post with their availability or what they can bring.

Organizers urged volunteers and visitors to travel only when roads are clear and conditions are safe.

The announcement describes Magnolia Hall as a daytime gathering space and does not advertise overnight accommodations.

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