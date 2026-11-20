DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The mayor of Daytona Beach declared a local state of emergency following severe storms that left Midtown Daytona Beach heavily flooded.

The rising waters transformed local roadways into flowing streams and converted residential lawns into ponds across the neighborhood.

At an apartment building on Nova Road, floodwaters completely submerged the parking area and entered certain first-floor residences, while other occupants relied on sandbags to create barriers against the intrusion.

According to local leaders, response teams are actively working to manage the harsh weather and ensure ongoing city operations.

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