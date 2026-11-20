COCOA, Fla. — Dozens of animals were evacuated Thursday after an equestrian ranch in Cocoa suffered major flooding following recent rainfall.

Samantha Maas’s mother has owned the equestrian center for a decade.

TIMELINE: Storms trigger catastrophic flooding Thursday in parts of Central Florida

While the property previously flooded during Hurricane Irma, owners had not seen anything like this week’s conditions.

Community helps evacuate dozens of animals from flooded Cocoa ranch

The area was already dealing with standing water before the latest rain hit, prompting animals to seek higher ground as water quickly moved in.

The ranch owners turned to social media to ask for assistance, requesting trucks and trailers to quickly evacuate 25 horses.

Dozens of people from the local community arrived to help with the rescue.

Community helps evacuate dozens of animals from flooded Cocoa ranch

Participants worked together to move all the chickens, the ducks and one reluctant pig to safety.

See more in the video above.

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