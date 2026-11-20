ORLANDO, Fla. — Heavy rain has moved out of Central Florida, but the flooding danger continues as the St. Johns River rises heading into the weekend.

Floodwaters in the Daytona Beach area are expected to slowly recede over the next several hours. Residents should continue avoiding flooded roads, even where the rain has stopped.

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Follow the latest developments in the updates below

Heavy rain has exited Flagler County and moved into North Florida toward Jacksonville Heavy rain has exited Flagler County and moved into North Florida toward Jacksonville, according to Severe Weather Center 9. River flooding is now the main concern locally as the St. Johns River continues to rise following the historic rainfall.

6 p.m. update

Heavy rain has exited Flagler County and moved into North Florida toward Jacksonville, according to Severe Weather Center 9.

River flooding is now the main concern locally as the St. Johns River continues to rise following the historic rainfall.

Flood warnings remain in effect for northeastern Volusia County, including Daytona Beach, southeastern Volusia until 6:15 p.m., and central and northern Brevard County until 6:30 p.m.

Water levels in the Daytona Beach area are expected to slowly recede over the next several hours. Residents should continue avoiding flooded roads, even where rain has stopped.

Watch Channel 9’s live coverage and check FL511 for road closures.

The last of the heavy rain is moving through Flagler County The last of the heavy rain is moving through Flagler County and is expected to push into North Florida over the next one to two hours, according to Severe Weather Center 9.

5 p.m. update

The last of the heavy rain is moving through Flagler County and is expected to push into North Florida over the next one to two hours, according to Severe Weather Center 9.

The threat of new rainfall-driven flooding is rapidly diminishing, but significant flooding continues. Water will slowly recede over the next several hours, with river flooding remaining the major concern heading into the weekend.

Flood warnings remain in effect for northeastern Volusia County, including Daytona Beach, southeastern Volusia until 6:15 p.m., and central and northern Brevard County until 6:30 p.m.

Flagler County remains under a Flood Advisory until 5:30 p.m.

Residents should continue avoiding flooded roads, even where rain has stopped.

Watch Channel 9’s live weather coverage and check FL511 for road closures.

4 p.m. update Doppler All flash flood warnings across the area have been discontinued as the heaviest rain moves into North Florida, according to Severe Weather Center 9. Significant flooding continues, and water will be slow to recede over the next several hours. River flooding is becoming the major concern heading into the weekend.

4 p.m. update

All flash flood warnings across the area have been discontinued as the heaviest rain moves into North Florida, according to Severe Weather Center 9.

Significant flooding continues, and water will be slow to recede over the next several hours. River flooding is becoming the major concern heading into the weekend.

Flood warnings remain in effect for northeastern and southeastern Volusia County, including the Daytona Beach area, and central and northern Brevard County.

A Flood Advisory remains in effect for Flagler County until 5:30 p.m. Flagler still faces the area’s greatest rainfall-related flooding threat, but that threat is expected to diminish into the early evening.

Residents should continue avoiding flooded roads and obeying barricades, even where rain has ended.

Watch Channel 9’s live weather coverage and check FL511 for road closures.

3:30 p.m. update

Flooding is affecting several major routes across Central Florida, according to preliminary reports from the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

On State Road 520, single-lane closures were reported on both sides of the St. Johns River bridge at 3:18 p.m. The road remained open at the time of the report.

Other reported impacts include:

State Road 46 near Lake Harney: Portions of the road were reported flooded and closed. Severe Weather Center 9 clarified that an earlier report incorrectly identified the road as State Road 40.

U.S. 92 west of Interstate 4: A National Weather Service employee reported a westbound lane flooded and closed at 3:04 p.m.

State Road 50 near Christmas: Portions of the road at the St. Johns River were flooded, with FDOT confirming some sections closed in a report at 2:56 p.m.

Palm Estates in Cocoa: Emergency management reported extensive flooding at 3:26 p.m.

Drivers should avoid flooded roads and never go around barricades. Conditions and closures can change quickly.

Check FL511 for traffic conditions and closures or view Volusia County’s road closure map.

Northeastern Volusia moves from flash flood warning to flood warning

A Flood Warning has replaced the Flash Flood Warning for northeastern Volusia County and remains in effect until 2:30 p.m. The warned area includes Daytona Beach, Port Orange and Ormond Beach.

Significant flooding continues, with water rescues and numerous street closures reported. Doppler radar estimates 3 to 5 inches of rain has fallen in the area.

Although the threat of heavy rainfall is rapidly decreasing in Volusia County, floodwaters will be slow to recede. Drivers should continue avoiding flooded roads and obeying barricades.

Check Volusia County’s road closure map.

2 p.m. update

Flagler County faces Central Florida’s greatest flooding threat as the heaviest rain shifts north Flagler County faces Central Florida’s greatest flooding threat as the heaviest rain shifts north, according to Severe Weather Center 9. Water rescues remain ongoing in northeastern Volusia County, including the Daytona Beach area, where 3 to 5 inches of rain has fallen. Heavy rain has moved out of that area, but significant flooding remains possible over the next one to two hours. Water should slowly recede over the next several hours.

Flagler County faces Central Florida’s greatest flooding threat as the heaviest rain shifts north, according to Severe Weather Center 9.

Water rescues remain ongoing in northeastern Volusia County, including the Daytona Beach area, where 3 to 5 inches of rain has fallen. Heavy rain has moved out of that area, but significant flooding remains possible over the next one to two hours. Water should slowly recede over the next several hours.

Warnings in effect include:

Flagler County: Flash Flood Warning until 3:30 p.m.

Northeastern Volusia County, including Daytona Beach: Flash Flood Warning until 2:30 p.m.

Southeastern Volusia County: Flood Warning until 6:15 p.m.

Central and northern Brevard County: Flood Warning extended until 6:30 p.m.

Additional flooding problems are possible in Flagler County. A Level 4 risk, the highest category for excessive rainfall, continues for Volusia and Flagler counties, though the greatest threat is expected to shift into North Florida during the mid-to-late afternoon.

Residents should continue avoiding flooded roads even where rain has eased.

Watch Channel 9’s live weather coverage.

1:15 p.m.: Flooding reported on major roads in Volusia, Brevard counties

Flooding is now being reported along major roads in both Volusia and Brevard counties Flooding is now being reported along major roads in both Volusia and Brevard counties as heavy rain continues across Central Florida. The National Weather Service in Melbourne said it received a report from a member of the public that State Road 44 was flooded near Interstate 95 in the New Smyrna Beach area.

Flooding is now being reported along major roads in both Volusia and Brevard counties as heavy rain continues across Central Florida.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne said it received a report from a member of the public that State Road 44 was flooded near Interstate 95 in the New Smyrna Beach area.

Farther south, the National Weather Service received a social media report of flash flooding along northbound State Road A1A near Shearwater Road, just south of South Patrick Shores in Brevard County.

The report said portions of A1A were closed from Berkeley Street south to DeSoto Parkway.

The flooding near Satellite Beach was reported around 1 p.m. Friday.

Live dopplar 1pm update Live dopplar 1pm update

1 p.m. update

Water rescues are ongoing in the Daytona Beach area as the flooding threat increases farther north in Flagler County, according to Severe Weather Center 9.

A Flash Flood Warning for northeastern Volusia County, including Daytona Beach, has been extended until 2:30 p.m. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain has fallen in the warned area, with significant flooding likely over the next one to two hours.

A new Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Flagler County until 3:30 p.m. The flooding threat there is increasing quickly and will continue through late afternoon.

Other warnings include:

Southeastern Volusia County: Flood Warning until 6:15 p.m.

Central and northern Brevard County: Flood Warning until 1:30 p.m.

The flooding threat is expected to diminish over the next one to two hours in Volusia County, but residents should continue avoiding flooded roads.

A Level 4 risk, the highest category for excessive rainfall, remains in place for Volusia and Flagler counties through the afternoon.

Watch Channel 9’s live weather coverage.

11:55 a.m. update:

Flash Flood Warnings continue for all of coastal Volusia County until 12:30 p.m.

3 to 5 inches of rain have fallen in this area.

Flooding is occurring, and significant flooding is possible, including in Metro Daytona.

Level 4 flooding threat in Volusia and Flagler counties

Flood Watch has been cancelled for Metro Orlando and southern Brevard County.

The threat of new flooding is decreasing in Brevard County as rain band lifts north.

The highest threat for flooding in the next 1-2 hours is in Volusia County.

Level 4 risk has been pushed north into Flagler, where the flooding threat will increase this afternoon.

10:43 a.m. update:

The Flood Watch for Metro Orlando and southern Brevard County has been canceled.

The flood threat has ended in this area.

Flood Watches in Central Florida

Flood watches continue for northern Brevard and Volusia through Friday evening, and for Flagler through Saturday.

9:50 a.m. update:

The New Smyrna Beach Police Department has urged residents to stay home as flooding creates treacherous travel conditions across the city.

Police asked motorists to avoid traveling unless essential, noting that emergency crews are working to protect the community.

Officials warned that streets may appear deceptively secure.

8:25 a.m. update:

The National Weather Service in Melbourne issued an Airport Weather Warning for Daytona International Airport on Friday morning.

According to the weather service bulletin issued at 8:02 a.m., sustained winds will increase to between 20 and 25 knots.

Forecasters said wind hazards will also include gusts up to around 40 knots.

The airport warning is scheduled to remain in effect through noon today.

7:30 a.m. update:

All the storms flooding parts of Central Florida is also fueling increased morning fog.

Fog will continue to develop over the next several days in areas that have been hardest hit by the heavy rainfall.

Fog concerns in Central Florida

The thickest fog for Central Florida will be in southern portions of Brevard County.

This will create visibility concerns in areas that are also trying to recover from damaging floodwater.

6:20 a.m. update:

The National Weather Service in Melbourne issued a flood warning Friday morning for central Brevard County in east-central Florida.

The warning is in effect until 8:30 a.m. as excessive rainfall causes imminent or ongoing flooding along rivers, creeks, streams and low-lying areas.

Heavy rain will bring potential flooding to parts of Central Florida on Friday Storms continue to flood parts of Central Florida as historic rainfall drowns neighborhoods. (WFTV)

The alert replaces an earlier Flash Flood Warning for the county.

According to the weather service, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain at 5:40 a.m.

TIMELINE: Storms trigger catastrophic flooding Thursday in parts of Central Florida

Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have already fallen across the warned area, with an additional one to two inches possible.

Locations expected to experience flooding include Titusville, Rockledge, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Satellite Beach, Cape Canaveral and Merritt Island.

The weather service also identified flood-prone spots in Sharpes, Port Saint John, Port Canaveral, Canaveral Groves, Viera, South Patrick Shores, Palm Shores, Bellwood, Canaveral Acres, Titusville Airport, Jetty Park and Patrick Space Force Base.

Original report:

Heavy rain continues across Central Florida on Friday, creating the potential for extensive flooding in coastal Brevard and Volusia counties.

The heaviest rainfall of the day is forecast to fall Friday afternoon and early evening.

A few locations could receive at least six additional inches of precipitation, ensuring the flash flood concern remains high across the affected communities.

Heavy rain will bring potential flooding to parts of Central Florida on Friday

The storms are being produced by a center of low pressure that remains stalled over South Florida.

As Friday progresses, the low-pressure center will shift northward, pushing the primary rain chances north of Central Florida by overnight.

However, chances for wraparound rain bands remain high for Saturday afternoon and evening.

Morning Forecast: Friday, November 20, 2026 (WFTV)

Central Florida will see less heavy rain then, but strong winds will be possible during the second half of Saturday.

By early Sunday morning, the low-pressure center will track far enough away from central Florida to allow dry conditions to return for the first time in a week.

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