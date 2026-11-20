EDGEWATER, Fla. — Channel 9 reporter Demie Johnson jumped into action Thursday to help a local family dealing with rising floodwater.

Florida National Guard, State Guard deployed amid widespread flooding

While out in the field covering the storm, Johnson put down her microphone and grabbed some sandbags to help residents in the Florida Shores neighborhood of Edgewater.

Johnson, like so many others in the community, are coming to the aid of neighbors to help protect their properties.

Across the coast: See the flooding Channel 9 crews are tracking in Central Florida

With more heavy rain expected throughout Friday, storm safety is at the top of mind for millions in Central Florida.

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