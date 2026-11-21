DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — First responders in Daytona Beach returned to flooded neighborhoods Saturday morning to rescue stranded residents, as rising water continued to threaten the community despite the rain stopping earlier in the day.

Daytona Beach police spent close to 10 hours Friday conducting rescues in waist-deep water, pulling people from both their homes and cars.

Multiple Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission airboats assisted in the operations, retrieving residents from their houses and bringing them to high-water rescue vehicles before officers took them to shelters.

In the Midtown neighborhood, water rose so high that police officers assisted emergency medical services personnel with transporting patients to Halifax Hospital.

The high water is expected to remain for about a week because the area is shaped like a bowl where floodwaters simply do not move.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group