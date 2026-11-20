VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Flooding has closed portions of several major roads across Volusia County, prompting officials to urge residents to avoid driving Friday unless travel is absolutely necessary.

The closures are disrupting routes connecting communities throughout the county, with additional roads flooded or impassable.

Check Volusia County’s road closure map for reported closures.

Which roads are affected

According to Volusia County, closures affect portions of:

International Speedway Boulevard, also known as U.S. 92.

LPGA Boulevard.

Dunlawton Avenue.

Spruce Creek Road.

Maytown Road.

Beach Street is also closed from approximately Vista Della Toscana south toward the entrance to Tomoka State Park.

The county’s announcement did not specify the closure boundaries for the other listed roads.

Avoid unnecessary travel

Officials said drivers should expect detours and delays and be prepared for conditions to change rapidly.

Those who must travel should never drive through floodwater or around barricades.

Residents can also check with their cities for local closures. The county said it is coordinating with municipal and state partners to monitor conditions.

Follow Channel 9’s live updates on flooding across Central Florida.

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