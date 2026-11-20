ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — Rockledge officials are urging residents in flood-threatened areas to prepare to leave as rising St. Johns River water levels threaten to cut off roads and access to neighborhoods.

Police are going door to door in areas of concern to notify residents and encourage them to prepare for possible evacuation, according to a city safety notice Friday.

The notice urges residents to make arrangements now and leave while roads remain safe. It does not announce a mandatory evacuation order.

Follow Channel 9’s live updates on flooding across Central Florida.

How to request flood assistance or rescue

Emergency crews are conducting water rescues and helping residents near Huntington Lane, Cogswell Street north of Barton Boulevard and surrounding streets.

Residents in those areas, or anywhere else in Rockledge, who need help evacuating or require rescue because of flooding should call 321-690-3988.

For immediate, life-threatening emergencies, call 911.

The city warned that flooding could make roads impassable and delay emergency responders trying to reach homes.

Pet-friendly shelter available in Cocoa

Residents needing a safe place to stay can go to Brevard County’s pet-friendly flood shelter at Walter Butler Community Center, 4201 N. Cocoa Blvd., Cocoa.

Officials encouraged residents to gather medications, identification, clothing and essential supplies and arrange to stay with family, friends or at a shelter outside the flooded area.

For help connecting with available resources, dial 211 Brevard.

City warns against waiting

The city said St. Johns River water levels are expected to remain at record levels for an extended period.

Residents who wait could become unable to leave their homes or neighborhoods as conditions worsen.

Officials urged people never to walk or drive through floodwater, which may contain contaminants, bacteria, wildlife and other hazards.

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