BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Emergency personnel have carried out dozens of water rescues across Brevard County since flooding began.

The FWC, Brevard firefighters, state troopers and the National Guard are working together to safely evacuate residents.

Severe Weather Team Nine accompanied rescue personnel along Huntington Lane in Rockledge yesterday.

According to residents, water levels reached a depth exceeding that of certain swimming pools at one stage.

Several days will likely pass before individuals can fully access their properties to assess the destruction.

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