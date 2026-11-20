ORLANDO, Fla. — Heart of Florida United Way plans to distribute 6,500 Thanksgiving meal kits to Central Florida families Saturday, Nov. 21, through its annual Thanksgiving Project.

Channel 9 is partnering with the organization to support the effort. Viewers can learn more and find information about donating at 9Family.com.

The kits include shelf-stable ingredients such as canned vegetables, mashed potatoes and spices, plus a gift card to help families purchase their preferred protein. Each kit has an estimated value of $30, according to United Way.

United Way to distribute 6,500 Thanksgiving meal kits across Central Florida United Way to distribute 6,500 Thanksgiving meal kits across Central Florida

Where to pick up a meal kit

General public distribution will take place from 11 a.m. to noon at all four locations:

Orange County west: Valencia College West Campus, 1800 S. Kirkman Road, Orlando.

Orange County east: Valencia College East Campus, 701 N. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando.

Seminole County: Seminole State College Raider Center, 100 Weldon Blvd., Sanford.

Osceola County: Valencia College Osceola Campus, 1800 Denn John Lane, Kissimmee.

Kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Distribution will end at noon or earlier if supplies run out.

Donations can still help families

Now in its eighth year, the Thanksgiving Project supports households struggling to afford basic necessities, including working families whose incomes do not cover their needs.

Approximately 1,000 volunteers are supporting the effort, alongside donors and corporate partners.

“The holidays are a time for bringing families together, sharing the warmth of a meal, and creating memories that last a lifetime,” said Jeff Hayward, president and CEO of Heart of Florida United Way.

Organizers said donations will continue to be accepted after Saturday’s distribution. Visit 9Family.com for information on supporting the project.

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