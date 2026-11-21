LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A 56-year-old Umatilla man died early Saturday after his SUV left Skyline Drive and struck a guardrail, a utility pole and a wooden fence, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at about 12:31 a.m. Nov. 21 on Skyline Drive south of Saltsdale Road in Lake County.

Troopers said the man was driving a 2000 Ford Expedition north when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the left side of the road. The SUV then struck the guardrail, utility pole and fence.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.

The crash remains under investigation. Channel 9 will continue to provide details as they become available.

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