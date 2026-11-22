LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in searching for a missing teenager from Clermont.

16-year-old GiaBella Rodriguez was last seen at her residence Saturday night around 7:30 PM.

GiaBella is described as being 5′1″ and weighing 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink Hello Kitty shirt, pink shorts, and black Crocs, with reddish-brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LCSO.

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