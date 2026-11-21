ORLANDO, Fla. — On-site stadium parking is sold out for the Florida Blue Florida Classic matchup between Bethune-Cookman University and Florida A&M University at Camping World Stadium today.

Fans attending the game can purchase parking in downtown Orlando and take a free stadium shuttle to and from Camping World Stadium. While on-site parking is at capacity, tickets for the Florida Classic remain available for purchase.

Road closures will be in place around Camping World Stadium beginning at 7:30 a.m. Eastern time today.

Event organizers encouraged fans attending the historically Black colleges and Universities football rivalry to prepare before arriving and consult the Florida Classic Game Day Guide for information. Organizers advised spectators to plan ahead, arrive early and be patient

Read More: Bethune-Cookman vs FAMU: Parking and Fan Fest guide - WFTV

Game Day Checklist

Complimentary shuttles begin running at 10:30 a.m. and continue until one hour after the game ends.

SHUTTLE SERVICE SITE DIRECTIONS

Traveling Eastbound On I-4: Take the South Street – Exit 83

Traveling Westbound On I-4: Take the Anderson Street – Exit 83

To provide a safer environment for the public and significantly expedite patron entry into Camping World Stadium, a ‘clear bag’ policy will be implemented.

The policy limits the size and type of bags permitted into the stadium. Bags are not encouraged; however, details of permissible bag types are outlined below.

Bag types: clear, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 14”x14”x6”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle/strap can be taken into the stadium with one of the clear plastic bags

*An exception is made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at a gate designated for this purpose.

FAN FEST

Beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Tinker Field, fans can enjoy interactive games, inflatables, face painters and more. Admission is FREE and a game ticket is NOT required.

Additionally, an expansive selection of food and beverages is available for purchase from local vendors. This is a clear bag policy area and security screening is required to access Fan Fest.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

To ensure the safest environment possible, the City of Orlando, Florida Citrus Sports and Camping World Stadium prohibit specific items from being brought into the stadium – review Prohibited Items list.

Please review event-specific guides for additional items prohibited by the event promoter/organizer. Mobile lockers are available at the corner of Church Street and Rio Grande Avenue (north side of stadium) for patrons to store items not permitted inside the stadium.

TAILGATING

Tailgating is allowed in all parking lots at Camping World Stadium [except in Bus Lots and Jones High School lots].

Tailgating applies to regular car parking and the tailgating area is confined to the front or rear of the parked vehicle.

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