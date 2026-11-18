ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Heading to the Florida Blue Florida Classic on Saturday, Nov. 21? Make downtown parking part of your game plan.

On-site parking at Camping World Stadium is sold out for the annual matchup between Bethune-Cookman University and Florida A&M University. Fans without prepaid stadium parking should purchase parking in downtown Orlando garages and take the complimentary stadium shuttle.

Game tickets remain available for the 3:30 p.m. kickoff. Fans can also join the celebration without a game ticket at the free Fan Fest at Tinker Field, opening at 11:30 a.m. with interactive games, inflatables, face painting and food and drinks available for purchase from local vendors.

Road closures around the stadium begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Whether you’re coming for the game, tailgating or Fan Fest, plan ahead and allow extra travel time.

Park downtown and ride free

Complimentary shuttles begin running at 10:30 a.m. and continue until one hour after the game ends.

Downtown stop: Central Boulevard between Hughey and Garland avenues.

Stadium stop: Church Street and Nashville Avenue.

Drivers heading downtown via Interstate 4 should use Exit 83 at South Street when traveling eastbound or Exit 83 at Anderson Street when traveling westbound.

Road closures will limit access around the stadium throughout the day. Drivers, shuttles and rideshare services must follow designated routes.

The North Box Office is near Gate A at Rio Grande Avenue and Church Street.

Fan Fest does not require a game ticket, but all guests must pass through security and follow the stadium’s bag policy.

Have a stadium parking permit?

Download your prepaid permit to your smartphone’s digital wallet before arriving. Spaces within stadium lots are first come, first served; saving spaces or leaving empty spaces between vehicles is not allowed. Parking-lot re-entry is prohibited.

Tailgating is allowed directly in front of or behind your vehicle in regular automobile parking spaces. One 10-by-10-foot tent is permitted behind each vehicle.

Tailgating is not allowed in bus parking areas, Lot 3 or Jones High School parking facilities. Commercial vending is prohibited in all lots, as are:

Glass containers, bottles and kegs.

Indoor furniture and couches.

Gas-powered generators and external speakers.

Dumping hot coals on the ground.

Rideshare, bikes and scooters

Uber, Lyft and other rideshare services must use the designated pickup and drop-off area at Jones High School, Lot 9, 801 S. Rio Grande Ave. Pickup and drop-off are not allowed on streets immediately surrounding stadium gates.

Electric bikes and scooters must be parked at the designated micromobility hub in Lot 3 at Church Street and Nashville Avenue.

Accessibility and mobility assistance

Courtesy carts and wheelchair transportation to entrance gates are available from five mobility hubs:

East Hub: Lot 6 at Rio Grande Avenue and Anderson Street.

West Hub: Lot E near the pedestrian gate by Tinker Memorial.

Jones High School: Rio Grande Avenue between Carter and Gore streets.

Lot B: Along Tampa Avenue.

Lot F: Tampa Avenue and Carter Street.

Wheelchair escorts are also available at Gates C and D.

Courtesy cart service pauses for 30 minutes immediately after the game because of heavy pedestrian traffic, then resumes until one hour postgame.

Pack light for the game and Fan Fest

Camping World Stadium’s clear bag policy applies to both events. Permitted bags include:

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags no larger than 14 by 14 by 6 inches.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags.

A small, hand-sized clutch, which may be carried with a clear bag.

Medically necessary supplies are permitted after inspection at designated gates.

Leave large bags and nonessential items at home. Mobile storage lockers are available for $15 each on Church Street, across from the roll-up doors near Rio Grande Avenue.

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