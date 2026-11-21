ORLANDO, Fla. — Brightline trains are running again between Orlando and West Palm Beach after heavy rain and flooding disrupted service along the route.

Passenger service resumed Saturday, Nov. 21, restoring the rail connection between Orlando International Airport and West Palm Beach.

Emergency shelters open as flooding displaces Central Florida residents

The restart follows heavy rain that brought flooding to Orange and Brevard counties earlier in the week. Brightline suspended service on the northern portion of its route while trains continued operating between its South Florida stations.

Flooding triggers suspension of Brightline service between Orlando and West Palm Beach

What travelers need to know

Brightline announced Friday that regularly scheduled trains between Orlando and West Palm Beach would return Saturday, according to WFTV Channel 9. Passengers should check the Brightline website or app for the latest departure times before heading to the station.

Service connecting Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach continued to operate normally during the disruption.

St. Johns River flooding expected to reach new records after Central Florida deluge

Train service returns as Central Florida deals with flooding

The return of Brightline service comes as communities across Central Florida contend with the effects of the week’s heavy rain. Channel 9’s flood coverage has included families rescued by boat in Edgewater, coastal flooding and closures, and concerns about rising water along the St. Johns River.

Central Florida flooding forces evacuations and closures

The rail restart marks an improvement for travelers, but it does not signal an end to flood concerns across the region. WFTV’s continuing coverage is tracking the flooding and its effects on local communities and travel.

For train schedules, check GoBrightline.com or the Brightline app. Follow WFTV Channel 9’s continuing flood coverage for updates on conditions across Central Florida.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group