PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A red fox found itself with a watery route through a Port Orange neighborhood, swimming across a flooded street in a video shared by a Channel 9 viewer.
TIMELINE: Heavy rain exits Central Florida as river flooding threatens communities
Property owners wait to assess the damage from floods
The video, recorded in Crane Lakes, shows the fox making its way through floodwater — a glimpse of wildlife navigating the same wet conditions affecting Central Florida neighborhoods.
As Channel 9 continues its flood coverage, the viewer’s video highlights another reason to stay aware of your surroundings: You may encounter animals along flooded streets, too.
Relentless rain causes historic devastation across Central Florida
Anyone who encounters a wild animal should keep their distance and give it plenty of space.
What are conditions like in your neighborhood? Share photos or video with Channel 9 only when it’s safe to do so.
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