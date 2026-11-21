PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A red fox found itself with a watery route through a Port Orange neighborhood, swimming across a flooded street in a video shared by a Channel 9 viewer.

TIMELINE: Heavy rain exits Central Florida as river flooding threatens communities

Red Fox A surprising swimmer in Port Orange: A Channel 9 viewer captured this red fox making its way across a flooded street in Crane Lakes. (Tracy Mullins/Tracy Mullins)

Property owners wait to assess the damage from floods

The video, recorded in Crane Lakes, shows the fox making its way through floodwater — a glimpse of wildlife navigating the same wet conditions affecting Central Florida neighborhoods.

As Channel 9 continues its flood coverage, the viewer’s video highlights another reason to stay aware of your surroundings: You may encounter animals along flooded streets, too.

Relentless rain causes historic devastation across Central Florida

Anyone who encounters a wild animal should keep their distance and give it plenty of space.

What are conditions like in your neighborhood? Share photos or video with Channel 9 only when it’s safe to do so.

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