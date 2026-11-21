ORLANDO, Fla. — Rain chances remain in the forecast for Saturday across central Florida, with additional flooding possible along the coast.

Rainfall totals are expected to stay under one full inch of rain for the vast majority of the region.

The low-pressure center that caused the rain is beginning to lift out of Florida, which will eventually bring dry conditions on Sunday.

Temperatures will remain largely unchanged across the area for the next few days.

Rain chances will take a back seat until Wednesday, when a few isolated showers are possible.

Although rainfall totals will be light, even a little bit of rain will be too much for some locations to handle.

Thanksgiving Day will bring the next cold front moving in from the north.

The incoming system will bring small rain chances once again, with temperatures dropping into the 50s for overnight lows on both Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

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