CENTRAL FLORIDA — Brightline has suspended long-haul service between Orlando and West Palm Beach for Friday, Nov. 20, due to continued flooding and hazardous conditions along the rail corridor in Brevard and Orange counties.

The rail company stated that the safety of teammates and guests remains its top priority. “Our teams are closely monitoring conditions as we perform the necessary repairs and inspections,” Brightline said.

Meanwhile, South Florida train service between Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton and West Palm Beach is operating normally. Brightline encouraged guests to check its website, app and social media channels for the latest service updates.

Due to continued flooding and hazardous conditions along the rail corridor in Brevard and Orange Counties, Brightline has made the decision to suspend long-haul service between Orlando and West Palm Beach for tomorrow, Friday, November 20. The safety of our Teammates and Guests remains our top priority. Our teams are closely monitoring conditions as we perform the necessary repairs and inspections. South Florida train service between Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach is operating normally. Brightline encourages guests to monitor https://t.co/crYOBqkdNh, Brightline app and social media channels for the latest service updates. — Brightline (@GoBrightline) November 19, 2026

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