ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A St. Cloud pastor and his wife were arrested Thursday in a case involving the repeated sexual battery of a child. Michael Chandler, 41, and Melanie Chandler, 43, were taken into custody following an investigation that began last weekend.

The St. Cloud Police Department received information on Sunday that Michael Chandler, pastor at Grace Pointe Church in St. Cloud, had sexually battered the victim on multiple occasions. During the investigation, detectives learned that Melanie Chandler was aware of the abuse and failed to protect the victim.

The couple’s children are now in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

Police said the investigation is active and additional charges are possible. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the St. Cloud Police Department.

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