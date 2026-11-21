ORLANDO, Fla. — Four men have been charged in connection with the 2013 kidnapping and murder of Jim Johnson Jr., marking a major development in a cold case that remained unresolved for nearly 13 years, authorities announced Thursday.

Jim Johnson Jr. Four charged nearly 13 years after the Orlando kidnapping and murder of Jim Johnson Jr.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith announced the charges following an investigation by state and local cold case detectives into Johnson’s abduction and killing, along with an armed robbery at his family’s home.

Car of missing Orlando man found; Police investigate case as possible kidnapping

Four charged nearly 13 years after Orlando kidnapping and murder of Jim Johnson Jr. Investigators say the 2013 killing was linked to a coordinated home invasion robbery involving a multi-county criminal enterprise.

The defendants are Carlton Leon Williams, 50, of Orlando; Nathaniel Webster, 42, of Altamonte Springs; Sean Quentin Daniel Cosby Davis, 35, of Orlando; and Derrick Lineil Dean, 47, of Orlando, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

Orlando police said their Fugitive Unit arrested three of the men and a fourth turned himself in. The department’s statement did not identify which defendant surrendered.

“Nearly 13 years have passed, but our commitment to justice has never faded,” Smith said. “No matter how much time passes, we will continue pursuing those responsible for violent crimes.”

Abduction linked to violent home invasion

Four charged nearly 13 years after Orlando kidnapping and murder of Jim Johnson Jr. Investigators say the 2013 killing was linked to a coordinated home invasion robbery involving a multi-county criminal enterprise.

Johnson was abducted from Goolie’s Barbershop in Orlando on Dec. 6, 2013, according to investigators. Witnesses reported that he disappeared from the rear of the business around 9:15 a.m. Officers found a significant bloodstain near where his vehicle had been parked.

Authorities connected the kidnapping to a violent home invasion robbery at his family’s home. Armed suspects forced their way inside, shot another victim in the leg and emptied a concealed floor safe containing cash and valuables, according to the Attorney General’s Office. Investigators documented large amounts of blood throughout the residence.

Johnson’s body was found five days later, on Dec. 11, in a wooded area in Daytona Beach. The Volusia County Medical Examiner determined that he died from homicidal violence.

Cold case review leads to charges

Four charged nearly 13 years after Orlando kidnapping and murder of Jim Johnson Jr. Investigators say the 2013 killing was linked to a coordinated home invasion robbery involving a multi-county criminal enterprise.

Authorities said investigators reviewed the original case and conducted additional analysis of evidence, witness statements, cellphone records, surveillance footage and forensic findings.

According to prosecutors, phone records, historical cell-site analysis and other evidence documented coordinated communications and movements among the defendants before, during and after the crimes.

Prosecutors allege the men operated as a criminal enterprise and knowingly aided one another in carrying out the felonies that resulted in Johnson’s death.

“This was not a random act of violence—it was a planned kidnapping and home invasion robbery that was carried out by a criminal enterprise and ended in murder,” Uthmeier said.

Uthmeier credited Detective David Nutting of the state’s Cold Case Investigation Unit, Orlando Police Cold Case Detective Michael Fields and their law enforcement partners with advancing the investigation.

Charges include murder, kidnapping and racketeering

According to the Attorney General’s Office, each defendant faces charges of:

First-degree felony murder

Kidnapping

Two counts of grand theft of an automobile

Armed kidnapping

Armed burglary of a dwelling with assault or battery

Armed robbery with a firearm

Aggravated battery with a firearm

Unlawful use of a two-way communication device

Racketeering

Four charged nearly 13 years after Orlando kidnapping and murder of Jim Johnson Jr. Investigators say the 2013 killing was linked to a coordinated home invasion robbery involving a multi-county criminal enterprise.

The investigation was conducted by the Orlando Police Department’s Cold Case Homicide Unit and the Office of Statewide Prosecution’s Cold Case Investigation Unit, with assistance from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Daytona Beach Police Department.

Orlando police also thanked Project Cold Case and other partners for their assistance.

Special Counsel Richard Mantei is prosecuting the case in the Ninth Judicial Circuit.

The charges are allegations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group