UPDATE:

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the missing child alert.

The sheriff’s office says Envy is safe.

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The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing child alert for a missing teenager from Lake Mary.

According to the FDLE release, 15-year-old Envy Elkes was last seen in the 3600 block of Thompson Road.

Envy was described as wearing a black shirt with white lettering on it and black pants.

He was also carrying a black backpack at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

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