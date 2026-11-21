BUNNELL, Fla. — E. Woodland Street is closed between W. SR 100 and N. Anderson Street due to storm-related flooding and damage, city officials announced. Motorists and residents are advised to avoid the roadway and use alternate routes.

Officials warned drivers not to attempt to drive through or around the affected area. “City crews are on scene assessing conditions and determining the necessary steps to address the damage,” the city said in a statement.

The city asked drivers to allow crews the space needed to safely assess and address the situation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group