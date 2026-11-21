ORLANDO, Fla. — A Breeze Airways flight bound for Pensacola safely returned to Orlando after a reported bird strike.

The incident involving Flight MX1556 occurred at approximately 12:52 p.m.

Breeze Airways used a spare aircraft available in Orlando to get travelers safely off the original plane and to resume the trip.

“The new departure time is scheduled for 2:10 pm ET, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused for our Guests,” the airline said.

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