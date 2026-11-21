ORANE COUNTY, Fla. — The American Red Cross is urging Central Florida residents to stay alert as renewed flooding concerns threaten communities still recovering from heavy rain earlier this month.

Flooding hit Brevard County especially hard, damaging homes, stranding residents and forcing evacuations. Red Cross teams are working with local emergency managers to provide shelter and supplies to affected families.

How to prepare pets for flooding and emergency evacuations

A pet-friendly shelter is open at the Joseph Davis Community Center, 2547 Bruce D. Buggs St., in Melbourne, with on-site accommodations for animals.

Residents should bring medications, identification, personal items and pet supplies if possible. But they should not delay evacuating to gather belongings, officials said.

Janice Moran, executive director of the American Red Cross Central Florida Coast, warned that the danger can continue after the weather improves.

“Flooding can be unpredictable, and conditions can change quickly, even after the rain has stopped,” Moran said. “We want residents to put their safety first, follow guidance from local officials and know that the Red Cross is here to help if they need a safe place to stay or assistance following the flooding.”

TIMELINE: Heavy rain exits Central Florida as river flooding threatens communities

Stay off flooded roads

The Red Cross is reminding drivers and pedestrians: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

Just 6 inches of fast-moving water can knock down an adult, and 12 inches can carry away a small vehicle. Floodwater can also hide damaged or washed-out roads.

Residents should never drive around barricades or enter flooded roads. They should monitor emergency alerts, follow evacuation orders and check on neighbors who may need help, including older adults and people with disabilities.

Emergency shelters open as flooding displaces Central Florida residents

Returning home safely

Residents whose homes flooded should wait until local officials say it is safe to return. Even after water recedes, contamination, debris and electrical hazards can remain.

The Red Cross recommends:

Wearing rubber boots, heavy gloves and long pants during cleanup.

Avoiding contact with standing water.

Never turning on electrical appliances that were submerged.

Following boil-water advisories and discarding contaminated food.

Drying wet areas as quickly as possible to help prevent mold.

Since flooding began earlier this month, Red Cross teams have operated three shelters, provided 61 overnight stays, served more than 8,000 meals and snacks, and distributed nearly 550 emergency relief items across the region.

Residents needing shelter, supplies or recovery assistance can call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Red Cross teams continue to work with local emergency managers and community partners to assess damage and identify families’ needs.

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