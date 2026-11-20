, Fla. — As flooding affects Central Florida communities, the ASPCA is reminding pet owners to include their animals in evacuation plans and prepare for potentially extended periods away from home.

The organization recommends identifying shelter options, gathering veterinary records and keeping emergency supplies ready for every animal in the household.

Follow Channel 9’s live updates on flooding across Central Florida.

Know where your animals can go

Identify pet-friendly hotels, boarding facilities or emergency shelters before you need to leave. Make sure everyone in the household knows the plan.

Owners of horses and other large animals should identify suitable evacuation sites, such as boarding stables or fairgrounds, and arrange transportation in advance.

Pack an emergency kit

The ASPCA recommends keeping several days’ worth of supplies for each animal, including:

Food and drinking water.

Medications and essential care supplies.

Carriers and identification.

Vaccination records, medical histories and prescriptions.

Veterinary and emergency contact information.

Keep copies of important records in both physical and digital formats.

For horses and livestock, prepare feed, halters, lead ropes and equipment needed for transportation and care.

Make identification and transportation easier

Microchip pets and keep registration details and emergency contacts current. Animals should also have identification tags whenever possible.

Keep carriers accessible and practice crate training before an emergency. Familiarity with a carrier can help pets feel more comfortable and make it easier to leave quickly.

For large animals, check trailers, towing equipment and loading arrangements ahead of time.

Prepare for a longer disruption

Plan how you will provide food, water, medication, shelter and veterinary care during flooding, power outages or an extended displacement.

More planning resources are available in the ASPCA’s disaster preparedness guide.

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