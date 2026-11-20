NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — Update:

New Smyrna Beach Utilities has resolved the electrical hazard in the Corbin Park neighborhood, city officials announced Friday.

The city said the area is now safe from the previously reported downed power lines and submerged electrical equipment.

An earlier notice urged residents to remain indoors and treat floodwater as potentially energized after a fallen tree brought down power lines.

The update addresses the electrical hazard. Residents should continue avoiding flooded roads and standing water.

Previous:

Residents in New Smyrna Beach’s Corbin Park neighborhood are being urged to stay indoors and out of floodwater because of a potentially life-threatening electrical hazard.

A fallen tree brought down power lines, and electrical transformers are submerged in floodwater, according to a safety notice from the city.

New Smyrna Beach Utilities warned residents to treat all floodwater in the affected area as potentially energized until utility officials confirm it is safe.

Follow Channel 9’s live updates on flooding across Central Florida.

Stay inside and avoid floodwater

Utility officials issued these precautions:

Stay indoors and do not enter standing water or floodwater.

Stay away from downed power lines and electrical equipment.

Do not walk or drive through flooded areas.

Keep children and pets away from floodwater.

Utility crews are working to address the hazard. Residents are asked to remain indoors and give crews room to work safely.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group