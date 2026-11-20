CENTER HILL, Fla. — A 31-year-old Center Hill man was arrested Friday after detectives investigating the uploading of child sexual abuse material searched his home, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Frederick John Schaefer III faces eight counts of transmission of child pornography and a probation violation, deputies said.

Detectives search Center Hill home

Investigators executed a search warrant Nov. 20 at a residence on South Virginia Avenue.

Detectives assigned to child exploitation investigations received information that someone living at the address was uploading images depicting the sexual abuse of children, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said the children appeared to be between 8 and 13 years old.

The detectives are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

Electronic devices seized

Deputies seized multiple electronic devices belonging to Schaefer for forensic examination.

The investigation remains active, and additional charges are possible depending on the results, the sheriff’s office said.

Schaefer had been placed on probation earlier this year for domestic battery by strangulation, according to deputies.

He is being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said.

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