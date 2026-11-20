PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Lucy Hutcherson will turn 102 on Dec. 18, and her family hopes to celebrate by sharing the story of her life.

Born in Palatka on Dec. 18, 1924, Hutcherson was raised by her grandmother, Pearlie, alongside two sisters, according to a biography provided by her family.

She attended Putnam County schools and married Henry Hutcherson Sr. in the 1940s. Together, they had seven children: five boys and two girls.

Lucy Hutcherson will turn 102 on Dec. 18 Lucy Hutcherson will turn 102 on Dec. 18, and her family hopes to celebrate by sharing the story of her life. Born in Palatka on Dec. 18, 1924, Hutcherson was raised by her grandmother, Pearlie, alongside two sisters, according to a biography provided by her family.

A welcoming home

Hutcherson worked as a domestic worker and spent many years as a cafeteria worker for Putnam County schools.

Her family remembers her as a talented cook whose home regularly welcomed relatives and friends. Visitors could count on an offer of something to eat, and many came to consider her another mother.

She is a lifelong member of Mt. Tabor First Baptist Church, where she previously served on the usher board.

Hutcherson also belonged to the Jolly Social Savings Club, gathering with other families at homes, parks and beaches for fellowship.

A love of travel and faith

Family members say Hutcherson enjoyed road trips throughout the country and especially loved cruises through the Caribbean, New England and Canada.

Among her favorite sayings are “Those who give you stones; give them bread” and “Be happy and trust God.”

Her nephew, Keith Davis, and daughter, Lucy Hutcherson-Powell, shared her biography and photograph with Channel 9 ahead of her birthday.

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