PALM COAST, Fla. — Palm Coast declared a local state of emergency Friday as heavy rainfall and flooding continued to affect roads, city facilities and residential wastewater systems.

Mayor Mike Norris signed the proclamation Nov. 20, allowing the city to secure emergency resources and respond more quickly to changing conditions, according to city officials.

Follow Channel 9’s live updates on flooding across Central Florida.

The city said Flagler County remained under a flood watch through Saturday afternoon, with additional rain, gusty winds, coastal flooding and hazardous surf anticipated.

Hundreds of wastewater service requests remain open

Approximately 529 service requests involving Pretreatment Effluent Pumping, or PEP, tanks remained open as of 9 a.m. Friday.

The city received 1,003 PEP calls Thursday and said crews cleared 623 calls throughout the day.

Twenty crews were assigned to PEP response Friday, with overnight crews providing continued coverage. The city’s customer call center is also operating around the clock.

Residents with PEP tanks should limit water use during heavy rainfall or power outages to help prevent wastewater backups, officials said.

If sewage begins backing up into a home, residents should stop using water and call City Customer Service at 386-986-2360.

Read the city’s guidance for PEP tanks during storms.

City Hall and recreation facilities close

City Hall will close at noon Friday, but the customer service phone line will remain operational.

Other facility updates include:

Palm Harbor Golf Club is closed.

Pickleball and tennis courts at the Southern Recreation Center are closed.

Lehigh Dog Parks will be closed for the weekend.

Palm Coast Community Center remains open.

Residents can report flooding, drainage concerns, fallen trees and other nonemergency issues through the Palm Coast mobile app or Palm Coast Connect.

Sandbag stations available Friday

Flagler County Emergency Management announced sandbag operations at:

Hidden Trails Community Center, 6108 Mahogany Blvd., Bunnell.

Bay Drive Park, 30 Bay Drive, The Hammock.

Self-service sandbagging is available until 7 p.m., weather permitting. Residents should bring their own shovels and sandbags.

Assisted sandbagging is available until 3 p.m., with bags provided and crews available to help.

Find more sandbag locations across Central Florida.

City officials urged residents to avoid flooded roads and stay away from downed power lines. Report downed lines to Florida Power & Light at 800-468-8243. For emergencies, call 911.

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