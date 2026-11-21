VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County will open an additional self-service sandbag site at Ed Stone Park in DeLand tomorrow morning as water levels along the St. Johns River are forecast to reach major flood stages. The expansion aims to assist residents living along the river as water levels continue to rise.

According to a county press release, water levels at multiple points along the St. Johns River could potentially exceed historic record levels. County emergency managers are urging people living in vulnerable communities along the waterway to take precautions immediately rather than waiting for floodwaters to inundate local properties.

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The new distribution location is situated at Ed Stone Park, located at 2990 W. State Road 44 in DeLand.

The site is scheduled to open tomorrow at 10 a.m. and will operate until 5 p.m., providing an additional resource for residents living along the river and in surrounding communities.

Volusia County will provide bags and sand at the park, but residents must bring their own shovels and gloves to fill and transport the sandbags.

County officials stated that directional signage will be posted throughout the park to guide motorists directly to the designated sandbag distribution area.

Ed Stone Park joins two other regional sandbag locations that have remained operational for more than two weeks following the early November rainfall.

In southern Volusia County, residents can access sandbags at Volusia County Fire Rescue Station 36, located at 180 N. State Road 415 in Osteen, which is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A third distribution option is available across the county line at Lake County Fire Rescue Station 10, located at 23023 State Road 40 in Astor.

That facility is open to Volusia County residents 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with sand and bags provided on a self-service basis.

County officials advised residents to remain alert to changing conditions, avoid driving through flooded roadways and monitor emergency information.

In addition, county personnel are coordinating preparation efforts with municipal, regional and state partners while encouraging residents to download the Volusia Emergency Management mobile app to receive real-time severe weather alerts.

Following its initial Sunday opening, the Ed Stone Park site will transition to regular operating hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily beginning Monday, Nov. 23, operating on that schedule until further notice.

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