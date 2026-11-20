TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Step Up, Step Further and AAA have been designated as Scholarship Granting Organizations under the federal Education Freedom Tax Credit Scholarship Program.

The designation creates a pathway for individuals to support educational opportunities for eligible K-12 students beginning Jan. 1, 2027.

How Florida’s new education tax credit scholarship program works

Under the federal program, eligible individuals can receive a tax credit of up to $1,700 for qualified contributions to designated Scholarship Granting Organizations.

Married couples filing jointly can receive credits of up to $3,400 when both spouses make eligible contributions.

Scholarship funds can be used for a broad range of educational expenses, including:

Private school tuition

Tutoring services

Special education services

Books and instructional materials

Eligible Florida students already receiving certain state education choice scholarships will also qualify to benefit from the federal program.

Florida previously enacted universal school choice in 2023.

DeSantis says program will expand educational opportunities

Gov. DeSantis said the program will support students across different educational settings.

“Since we delivered universal school choice in 2023, nearly half of all K-12 students in Florida have enrolled in private or charter schools. Families are no longer limited by income or ZIP code in pursuing the best educational options for their children,” DeSantis said.

“Today, we designated two Scholarship Granting Organizations to administer funds from the new Federal Education Freedom Tax Credit Program that we opted into this year. This program will help students across Florida–in traditional district schools and school choice options alike–achieve their full potential by covering educational expenses like tutoring and instructional materials.”

Florida organizations aim to secure $250 million for scholarships

The announcement also established a partnership between Step Up, Step Further and the Florida Chamber Foundation’s Florida Prosperity Initiative.

The organizations will work with Florida employers to secure at least $250 million in commitments for the federal tax credit program in 2027.

Step Up, Step Further additionally announced $5 million in private donations to support implementation of the new initiative.

Mark Wilson, president and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce and Foundation, highlighted the fundraising effort.

“Governor DeSantis is already known as America’s leadership governor when it comes to enacting universal choice for our K-12 students, and now he will be known for launching America’s first effort to redirect $1 billion to help K-12 students further excel,” Wilson said.

“Every 30,000 people who redirect their taxes this way in a county will generate $1 million a year for kids. This is a game changer we haven’t seen before.”

Program will focus on low-income Florida students

Through the partnership with the Florida Prosperity Initiative, employers will be encouraged to inform workers about the program.

The effort will focus particularly on low-income students attending Florida public schools who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch.

Florida Education Commissioner Henry Mack said the initiative will help provide students with necessary academic resources.

“Educational freedom is ultimately about opportunity,” Mack said.

“It is about ensuring that every student has access to the tools, resources, and support needed to pursue their unique path. This new partnership creates additional avenues for communities to invest in students and reinforces our commitment to helping every learner reach their full potential.”

When does Florida’s new scholarship program begin?

The federal Education Freedom Tax Credit Scholarship Program officially launches on Jan. 1, 2027.

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