ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Michael Chandler, 41, a pastor at Grace Pointe Church in St. Cloud, and his wife, Melanie Chandler, 43, were arrested Thursday in a case involving the repeated sexual battery of a child, according to police.

The St. Cloud Police Department launched an investigation after receiving information Sunday that Michael Chandler had allegedly sexually battered the victim on multiple occasions.

Detectives reported that his wife, Melanie Chandler, was aware of the alleged abuse and failed to protect the victim.

Pastor faces sexual battery charge; wife charged with child neglect

Michael Chandler faces a charge of sexual battery by a custodian on a victim between 12 and 18 years old.

Melanie Chandler is charged with child neglect without great bodily harm.

Following their arrests, the couple’s children were placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

St. Cloud police chief praises victim for coming forward

St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke praised the victim for reporting the alleged abuse and addressed the department’s response.

“The allegations in this case are heinous and disgusting, and it was incredibly brave of the victim to come forward,” Goerke said.

“The St. Cloud Police Department will do everything in our power to protect the children in our community by thoroughly investigating these cases and turning them over to our judicial system.”

Police say investigation remains active

Police said the investigation remains active and additional charges are possible.

Authorities are asking anyone with additional information to contact the St. Cloud Police Department.

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