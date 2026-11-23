ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old boy was shot early Sunday morning in Orange County.

Deputies responded around 2 a.m. to the 8500 block of Commodity Circle regarding a shooting.

OCSO said that while deputies were at the scene, the 15-year-old victim arrived at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition.

Detectives are investigating the shooting. The sheriff’s office said no additional information is available at this time.

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