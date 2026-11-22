WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — According to the West Melbourne Police Department, four people were arrested and charged with burglary after officers found them inside a vacant building on West New Haven Avenue.

Police said the property owner called 911 after surveillance cameras showed four masked people inside the unoccupied building at 4345 W. New Haven Avenue. West Melbourne officers and Brevard County sheriff’s deputies responded.

All four surrendered after being challenged by a West Melbourne K-9 and were detained.

Police identified them as Fareed Gabriel Zaki, Leonardo Xavier Pozo, Teymur Ugur Oglu Abdulla and Lester Thomas Hatter.

During the investigation, officers learned the incident was potentially connected to a recent social media trend involving people unlawfully entering closed businesses, including the former Cinema World Theaters location, to explore the properties.

Police said officers have responded to numerous similar calls at the property, although it is unclear how many times the four may have previously entered the building.

All four were charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure, a third-degree felony, and taken to the Brevard County Jail, where they were held without bond.

The West Melbourne Police Department cautioned that entering closed or vacant businesses without authorization can lead to serious criminal consequences and potentially dangerous conditions.

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