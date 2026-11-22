ORLANDO, Fla. — According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 21-year-old Orlando man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on State Road 417 early Sunday morning.

FHP said the crash happened around 2:10 a.m. on the northbound SR-417 entrance ramp from eastbound State Road 536.

Troopers said a 24-year-old Orlando man was driving a 2025 BMW M2 above the posted speed limit when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The car ran off the roadway and struck a light pole and multiple trees.

A 21-year-old passenger was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and another 21-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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