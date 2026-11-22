ORLANDO, Fla. — Dry conditions have finally settled into central Florida. We are tracking minimal chances of rain for the upcoming Thanksgiving week.

An isolated shower or two will be possible starting on Tuesday and continuing into the following weekend. We are not tracking any chance of heavy rainfall during this time.

One of the bigger weather impacts we could see during this upcoming week is breezy conditions. Wind gusts today could reach 20 to 25 mph. Similar gusts will return on Thanksgiving Day.

Temperatures will also slowly fall over the next few days. We are tracking highs in the 70s through the entire week, but by Black Friday the high temperature will struggle to reach the low 70s.

Morning lows could also fall back into the 50s by Black Friday morning.

Central Florida expects dry conditions and light showers for Thanksgiving week

Central Florida expects dry conditions and light showers for Thanksgiving week

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