DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The City of Daytona Beach Government is encouraging residents impacted by recent flooding to report property damage and request assistance through Volusia County’s Crisis Track portal.

Residents can use the online form to provide information about storm-related impacts to their property and the assistance they need.

The city is also asking residents to share the resource with neighbors who may need help.

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