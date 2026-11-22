EUSTIS, Fla. — The Eustis City Commission voted unanimously Thursday for the city to assume the assignment in an existing purchase contract to acquire Sharp’s Mobile Park on the Lake Eustis waterfront for $10 million.

Two independent MAI appraisals valued the property at $10.2 million and $10.535 million. Located at 44 Sharp’s Circle in downtown Eustis, the park was designated as a catalyst site under the city’s Downtown Master Plan adopted in 2025.

Over time, the city intends to extend neighboring Ferran Park into the area, creating additional parkland and public waterfront access for residents and visitors.

Park operations will not change for residents during the review period and the property will remain open under private management.

The city also plans to launch a dedicated webpage to provide the public with a single source of information as the review continues.

Rick Gierok, the interim city manager, said the property acquisition supports broader efforts to revitalize the waterfront.

“The goal of the Downtown Master Plan is to improve public infrastructure, increase waterfront activation and support downtown expansion,” Gierok said. “This property is a carefully considered first step, and the City will keep residents and the community informed as it moves forward.”

The city expects to close on the purchase by Dec. 19. Residents will hear from city officials directly when the purchase closes at an upcoming community meeting scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 4 p.m. at the Eustis Community Center.

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