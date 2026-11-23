ORLANDO, Fla. — A storm system is forecast to slide through Central Florida on Wednesday, bringing widespread rainfall and an additional one to two inches of precipitation.

The wet weather follows a much quieter start to the week.

High temperatures will reach the low 70s on Monday, with a few morning sprinkles giving way to a mostly cloudy and dry afternoon.

Tuesday will remain on the cloudy side with dry conditions and highs reaching the mid-70s.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday will turn drier and cooler.

Morning lows will dip back into the 50s, with high temperatures reaching the 60s by the end of the week.

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