VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In an effort to aid animals affected by the recent flooding, the Volusia County Animal Services and the Volusia Sheriff’s Office partnered to deliver food and care to animals cut off by rising St. Johns River floodwaters at a property in Osteen.

The response began after a state office relayed an assistance request from a household worried about the welfare of its animals. Rising floodwaters had prevented the residents from reaching their animals to feed them, raising concerns for their well-being as the river continued to rise.

0 of 11 Flooding relief delivered to trapped animals at Osteen property Volusia County responders brought food to animals cut off from their owners by rising floodwaters in Osteen. (WFTV) Flooding relief delivered to trapped animals at Osteen property Volusia County responders brought food to animals cut off from their owners by rising floodwaters in Osteen. (WFTV) Flooding relief delivered to trapped animals at Osteen property Volusia County responders brought food to animals cut off from their owners by rising floodwaters in Osteen. (WFTV) Flooding relief delivered to trapped animals at Osteen property Volusia County responders brought food to animals cut off from their owners by rising floodwaters in Osteen. (WFTV) Flooding relief delivered to trapped animals at Osteen property Volusia County responders brought food to animals cut off from their owners by rising floodwaters in Osteen. (WFTV) Flooding relief delivered to trapped animals at Osteen property Volusia County responders brought food to animals cut off from their owners by rising floodwaters in Osteen. (WFTV) Flooding relief delivered to trapped animals at Osteen property Volusia County responders brought food to animals cut off from their owners by rising floodwaters in Osteen. (WFTV) Flooding relief delivered to trapped animals at Osteen property Volusia County responders brought food to animals cut off from their owners by rising floodwaters in Osteen. (WFTV) Flooding relief delivered to trapped animals at Osteen property Volusia County responders brought food to animals cut off from their owners by rising floodwaters in Osteen. (WFTV) Flooding relief delivered to trapped animals at Osteen property Volusia County responders brought food to animals cut off from their owners by rising floodwaters in Osteen. (WFTV)

Once workers arrived at the property, Animal Services staff assessed the overall condition of the goats, turkeys, and chickens. Responders found all animals safe and in good condition, confirming that none needed to be relocated from the site.

Crews also unloaded and provided several days’ worth of food on the property. The delivery ensured the animals would continue to receive proper nourishment despite the challenging flood conditions around the household.

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