VOLUSIA, Fla. — Major to record flooding is forecast along portions of the St. Johns River in Volusia County, where water levels are expected to continue rising and cause significant, prolonged impacts across multiple waterfront communities.

According to the National Weather Service in Melbourne, river levels are projected to keep climbing over the coming days even as floodwaters recede in other parts of the county following heavy rainfall last week.

Unlike localized flooding in other parts of the county that was caused by heavy rain accumulating over a short period, the rising St. Johns River is being fueled by water draining from across Central Florida.

Because the river flows north, runoff from areas farther south continues moving through the river system toward Volusia County after the local rainfall has ended.

Weather service forecasters cautioned that elevated river levels and flooding impacts could persist for several weeks or longer in some areas.

Communities facing potential water damage to residential properties, secondary roads, docks, marinas and infrastructure include Astor, DeLand, Hontoon Island, Enterprise, Lake Harney Woods and Stone Island.

In Astor, the St. Johns River has already reached major flood stage, with additional rises possible later in the week. Significant flooding could affect residential properties along the river and connecting canals and some neighborhood roads are expected to become impassable as water rises.

Upriver, above Lake Harney near Geneva, the St. Johns River has already reached record flood stage, with further rises forecast. Significant flooding is expected to affect low-lying roads, structures and properties near the river.

Near DeLand and Hontoon Island, the river is forecast to reach major flood stage and approach record levels during the coming week. Flooding could become increasingly significant around low-lying structures, marinas and properties along the river, particularly in the Hontoon Island area.

River levels near Sanford and Lake Monroe are projected to reach major flood stage as well. Rising water could affect secondary roads, residential properties and travel access to portions of Stone Island and surrounding low-lying communities.

Residents living along the river are urged to take precautions immediately by securing outdoor belongings, reviewing neighborhood access routes and ensuring sufficient supplies and essentials are available in case travel becomes difficult. As water levels climb, roads that are currently passable could become flooded or inaccessible.

Motorists should never attempt to drive through flooded roadways or around barricades. Forecasters and officials noted that water depths and roadway conditions are difficult to determine from inside a vehicle.

To assist residents with storm preparations, three sandbag distribution locations are operating for communities along the St. Johns River. Site locations, operating hours and additional details are listed on the county’s website at www.volusia.gov/sandbags.

Boaters are instructed to observe all applicable no-wake restrictions along the St. Johns River. Wakes generated by passing vessels can push additional water toward waterfront properties, docks and other structures already affected by high water, potentially worsening flooding and causing additional property damage.

Volusia County is coordinating with the weather service, neighboring counties, municipalities and other partner agencies to monitor river conditions, evaluate potential impacts and support local preparedness efforts.

County officials encouraged residents to track official communications, monitor weather service forecasts and download the Volusia Emergency Management app for emergency alerts.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group