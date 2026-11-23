DELTONA, Fla. — The City of Deltona has canceled its annual Christmas parade and nearly all other city events following projected revenue losses tied to the passage of Amendment Three. In a letter to residents, Deltona City Manager Doc Dougherty announced the decision, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of the Deltona Christmas Parade.”

“With the passage of Amendment 3, funding to all cities and counties across the State of Florida is being reduced drastically,” Dougherty said, warning that the policy removes millions of dollars in municipal services. He noted that among all communities in Central Florida, Deltona will be the most affected. Projections from the Volusia County Property Appraiser’s Office and the State of Florida indicate the city needs to reduce its budget by approximately $12 million next year and by another $5 million in the second year. By 2030, Deltona is expected to cut more than $23 million.

Dougherty attributed the municipality’s financial vulnerability to Deltona’s historic reliance on low property values and an absence of substantial commercial development. Although city leaders lowered the property tax millage rate for the past four years, including a rollback this year, Dougherty said the current reductions mark only the start of deep service cuts.

To direct remaining municipal revenue toward core services, the city canceled all planned public events, except for two upcoming 5K runs that cover their own costs. “All City events (other than two upcoming 5K runs which are self-supporting) are effectively canceled to allow the City the opportunity to utilize those funds for more essential services,” Dougherty said.

Alongside event cancellations, staff members have already begun scaling back municipal expenditures. The city administration is currently withdrawing municipal vehicle orders, terminating construction contracts and canceling professional services to meet the budget goals voted on by residents.

In the next couple of months, Dougherty plans to deliver a formal presentation to Deltona’s mayor and City Commission detailing ongoing budget reductions. “I remain committed to approaching these decisions thoughtfully and fairly, and always in the best interests of the City of Deltona,” Dougherty said.

WFTV reached out to the City of Deltona for comment.

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