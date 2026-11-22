CENTRAL FLA. — It was a partly sunny but dry end to the weekend, but we’re tracking another storm system for Thanksgiving Week.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue this evening and overnight, with a stray sprinkle possible. Morning lows will be in the low 60s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, November 21, 2026 (WFTV)

More clouds are expected Monday, but dry conditions will continue. Highs to kick off the week will be in the low 70s.

Even more cloud cover arrives Tuesday ahead of a cold front, with scattered showers possible during Tuesday night. Temps for Tuesday will be in the mid-70s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, November 21, 2026 (WFTV)

The cold front pushes into the area Wednesday, with a southern system pushing moisture into the region.

Scattered showers will develop, but the threat for heavy rainfall looks to stay in South Florida. Temps for Wednesday will be in the mid-70s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, November 21, 2026 (WFTV)

Thanksgiving Day will feature partly sunny skies, with a stray shower possible early. It will be cooler, with temps in the low 70s for the holiday.

Dry but cool conditions are likely for Black Friday, before another storm system could impact the area next Saturday and Sunday.

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