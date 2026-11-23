VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office arrested a man after he was observed in an Osteen neighborhood wearing a mask and riding a bike in a flooded area.

During their investigation, deputies asked Le Carl Williams for identification, and he provided a false name because he had a felony warrant, according to VSO.

The warrants under his name were for burglary and grand theft.

Williams was arrested and charged for those previous charges and three additional charges of false ID, koitering/prowling, and drug paraphernalia.

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