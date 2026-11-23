, Fla. — Water is overflowing from Lake Monroe into downtown Sanford, following days of heavy rain.

As of Sunday, parts of Seminole Blvd. are flooded in both directions, including toward the marina, where the lake has risen to the same level as the riverwalk.

“We come and walk here a couple of times a month, usually, and it’s never been anything like this,” said Mathew Coffman, who was out for a nighttime walk by the lake.

On the border of Seminole and Volusia counties under I-4, parts of the boat ramp are also flooding.

“It’s extremely high,” said Paul Wright, who was out fishing on the ramp.

Lake Monroe is not the only body of water impacted. Heavy rains have raised water levels at lakes and rivers around the state.

“I like to hike up around Lake Jessup, which is one lake further up the chain, and it’s crazy there too,” said Coffman.

Right now, Lake Monroe is at about 7.5 feet, which is a moderate flood stage. It’s expected to continue rising throughout the week, reaching a major flood stage.

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