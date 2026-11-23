WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Monday in West Melbourne.

Watch the full news conference here:

DeSantis spoke just before 10 a.m. with Florida State Guard Executive Director Mark Thieme and Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Jared Perdue.

The press conference comes after two rain events that have led to major flooding in Brevard County over the last few weeks.

Channel 9 has a crew at the event and will provide updates on Eyewitness News at Noon.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group