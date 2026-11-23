DELTONA, Fla. — Deltona workers spend an average of about 34 minutes traveling to work each way, placing the city among Florida’s longest commutes, according to an analysis by workplace software company OfficeRnD.

The company examined the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2024 American Community Survey estimates. Florida’s average one-way commute was approximately 29 minutes, compared with about 27 minutes nationally.

Deltona had the second-highest estimated commute among the 27 Florida cities with populations of at least 100,000 included in the analysis. However, survey margins of error mean its commute cannot be clearly distinguished from those of several other cities near the top.

Where Florida commutes are longest

Miami Gardens had the highest estimated average at 36 minutes each way, followed by Deltona at 34.41 minutes.

OfficeRnD’s ranking included:

Miami Gardens 36.00 minutes Deltona 34.41 minutes Sunrise 33.68 minutes Port St. Lucie 33.27 minutes Miramar 32.32 minutes Cape Coral 31.78 minutes Coral Springs 31.31 minutes Pembroke Pines 31.15 minutes Hialeah 29.88 minutes Davie 29.44 minutes

Deltona’s estimate carries a margin of error of approximately 2.6 minutes. The analysis said the survey cannot clearly separate Miami Gardens from Deltona, Sunrise, Port St. Lucie and Miramar.

An estimated 12.3% of Deltona commuters traveled at least an hour each way.

Florida ranks seventh nationally

Florida’s estimated average commute increased from 28.44 minutes in 2019 to 28.93 minutes in 2024. Its ranking moved from 10th to seventh.

New York had the longest average commute at 33.15 minutes. North Dakota had the shortest at 17.47 minutes.

Florida’s five largest cities, Jacksonville, Miami, Tampa, Orlando and St. Petersburg, all had average commutes shorter than the statewide figure, according to the analysis.

What that means over a year

For someone making a round trip five days a week for 50 weeks, Deltona’s average would translate to approximately 287 hours of commuting annually. Florida’s statewide average would amount to about 241 hours.

Those totals are projections based on 250 commuting days, rather than measured annual travel. Workers with hybrid schedules or additional days off would make fewer trips.

The OfficeRnD analysis covers workers ages 16 and older who commute to work and excludes people working from home. Travel times include all transportation methods, rather than driving alone.

The city comparison covers incorporated Florida cities with at least 100,000 residents. It does not rank every community in the state.

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